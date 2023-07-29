A mind game from England pacer Stuart Broad took the centre stage during Day 2 play of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Kennington Oval in London. During the batting of Marnus Labuschagne, Broad interchanged the positions of the bails and the batter was dismissed on the very next ball. Mark Wood bowled a dot ball to Labuschagne on the fourth delivery of the 43rd over before Broad performed his antics. On the fifth ball of the over, the Australian batter got an outside edge and Joe Root took a stunning catch at first slip to end his innings.

Watch the entire episode here:

Steve Smith's 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by establishing a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

Australia were eventually bowled out with what became the last ball of the second day for 295, 12 runs ahead of England's 283.

It looked as if England would enjoy a sizeable advantage as veteran seamer Stuart Broad sparked a slump that saw Australia decline from 115-2 to 185-7.

But Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay with an eighth-wicket stand of 54.

And off-spinner Todd Murphy -- recalled to the side following last week's rain-marred drawn third Test at Old Trafford -- added to England's woes with a sparkling 34 that belied his position of No 10.

(With AFP Inputs)