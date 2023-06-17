Australia batter Steve Smith's funny leave on the bowling of Stuart Broad has sparked meme fest on Twitter. Broad was breathing fire in the first session of the ongoing first Ashes Test on Saturday. England didn't have a good start on Day 2 but Broad later dismissed set batter David Warner and newcomer Marnus Labuchagne on consecutive deliveries to put his side on top. Steve Smith came in at number 4 and got the tough task to steady the Australian ship. However, before that he had to stop Broad from taking a hat-trick.

On the hat-trick ball, Broad bowled it down the leg side and the leave from Smith triggered a meme fest.

Have a look at some of them:

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Not even someone's wildest dreams:



Steve Smith: — Ash Perera (@BigManAsh) June 17, 2023

Smith was later dismissed at the score of 16 by England skipper Ben Stokes.

It was a length ball from Stokes that nipped into Smith, who failed to get his bat to it. A loud appeal from England players saw the umpire raising his finger in approval. The batter took a review in response but that too could not save him as the ball was projected to be hitting the stumps.

Australia's score read 188 for 4 at Tea with Usman Khawaja close to his century and Cameron Green solid in the crease.