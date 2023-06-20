It isn't just the contest between the bat and the ball but also the 'fan factor' that makes the Ashes contest a special one in cricket. Though the first Test at Edgbaston is still evenly poised, England fans are doing their best to give their team the advantage by unnerving Australia's stalwarts. In a video that has surfaced on social media, home fans could be heard trying to mock Australia batter Steve Smith with 'Saw you crying on telly' chants.

Smith, who broke down during the live broadcast of a press conference following his ban for the 'sandpaper gate' in 2018, is still being taunted over the episode by the opposite team's fans.

Heartbreaking. Steve Smith has broken down delivering a message to young Aussie cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/l14AsvAhXz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2018

However, the talismanic batter didn't take the fans' chants seriously and responded with a smile. Even England cricketer Ollie Robinson had a smile on his face, upon hearing the chants from fans. Here's the video:

Steve Smith heads over to the Hollies for the first time this series….#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Hs1cRB56Lb — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023

On Day 4, Australia seemed to have put themselves in a promising position as they bundled out England for 273 in the second innings, giving themselves a target of 281 runs to win the match.

But, veteran English pacer Stuart Broad struck twice late in the day to get his team back in the contest. While Ollie Robinson drew first blood with the dismissal of David Warner, broad removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before stumps on the 4th day.

As Australia come out to bat on the final day, the onus would be on opening batter Usman Khawaja (34) and nightwatchman Scott Boland (13) to take the team's chase forward.

With the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey yet to come, Australia would fancy their chances of winning the game. For England, early success on Tuesday would be important if they are to win the match.