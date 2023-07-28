Harry Brook led the charge for England in the fifth and final Ashes Test but fell short of a maiden Test century as Australia took control of the proceedings. Brook's quickfire 85 took England to 283 after captain Pat Cummins won his first toss of the series and sent the hosts into bat in overcast, bowler-friendly, conditions at The Oval. In reply, Australia lost just one wicket under the floodlights to be 61/1 at stumps on Day 1 -- a deficit of 222r runs.

After an action-packed Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is part of the commentary team for the series, was targetted by England fans at The Oval.

As Ponting was analysing the day's proceedings on Star Sports, someone pelted him with grapes during the live coverage, an incident which left the legendary batter disappointed.

While the host of the post-match show tried to laugh off the incident, Ponting said he wouldn't mind finding the culprite(s) who pelted him with grapes.

"I've just been hit by a grape. I wouldn't mind finding out who that was actually."

Hi @piersmorgan & @TheBarmyArmy



Is this within the spirit of the game?



Pelting grapes at Ponting who's just a commentator.



I know you've lost the Ashes and all talk about Sour grapes pic.twitter.com/xkewu1h8v3 — FIFA Womens World Cup Stan account (@MetalcoreMagpie) July 28, 2023

At the close of the day's play, Usman Khawaja was 26 not out and Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from his hundred in last week's rain-marred drawn third Test at Old Trafford, unbeaten on two.

Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes at 2-1 up after bad weather meant only 30 overs were possible across the last two days at Old Trafford.

But if they avoid defeat at The Oval they will secure a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

