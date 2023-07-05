Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a jibe at the ones who have been criticising Alex Carey and the Australian cricket team for stumping Jonny Bairstow in a controversial manner in the second Ashes Test. After ducking a slow bouncer from Cameron Green, Bairstow had immediately left his crease to have a chat with Ben Stokes in the middle, believing that the ball was 'dead'. This is when Carey threw the ball at the stumps and appealed for the wicket of Bairstow. The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it out.

"Whenever there is a run-out in non-striker's end or Carey-Bairstow incident, there is a new name that has arrived 'Spirit of cricket' - but you don't feel for (Alex) Carey who is 20 meters away from stumps, to hit the stumps by making the plan and you say Spirit of cricket, I don't get it," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"A debate regarding that Bairstow dismissal is that since it was the last ball of the over, it seems he left that delivery and came to the non-striker end to have a chat. Take a look at the replay again. Alex Carey didn't wait for a second to hit the stumps. He knew Bairstow will leave the crease and that's why he threw at the stumps immediately. Bairstow didn't take a single look behind and started leaving his crease," Ashwin added.

Backing Carey further, Ashwin said: "It's the most basic stuff, guys. Follow the ball and then leave the crease. Even now in Ranji Trophy and international cricket, the batsman will always look at the keeper and slip fielder, ask their permission and only then leave the crease. That's because the keeper and the slip-cordon can still do it. That is absolutely allowed within the rules of the game. Since the game was in the balance, I can understand the crowd going on with it. Other than that, I don't think there is anything wrong with what Carey did. He correctly utilised seeing the pattern of what Bairstow usually does."

(With PTI Inputs)