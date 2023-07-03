Another Ashes Test ended on a controversial note after England's Jonny Bairstow was run-out in a bizarre manner by Australia's wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Bairstow, thinking the ball was dead, wandered out of his crease and Carey used the moment to shatter the stumps. After the decision was referred to the third umpire, Bairstwo was given out, much to the disappointment of fans and the English team. When Pat Cummins was asked about the incident, in reference to England skipper Ben Stokes saying he would've withdrawn the appeal, the Australia captain gave a one-word response.

Question from the presenter: Ben Stokes says he would've withdrawn his appeal (of Bairstow dismissal).

Pat Cummins- OKAY.

The incident has invited varied opinions from the cricket world on social media, igniting the spirit of cricket debate among fans and experts.

Speaking of the incident, Stokes had said: "When is it justified that the umpires have called over?" he said on BBC's TMS. "Is the on-field umpires making movement, is that signifying over? I'm not sure. Jonny was in his crease then out of his crease. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out.

"If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."

When asked if he would've withdrawn the appeal for the run-out if it had happened with an Australian player, Stokes said: "Yes".

As for the match, England came close to doing the unthinkable but lost the match by 43 runs despite Stokes scoring a century.