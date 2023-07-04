The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during Day 5 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's resulted in massive boos from the crowd and even an unwanted incident at the venue's famous Long Room. Bairstow was given out after he walked out of his crease following a delivery from Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed the dismissal. While England fans were of the opinion that the play was over, the umpires decided that Bairstow did not signal before leaving the crease and was given out. The crowd booed the Australia cricketers after the dismissal and even some members of Lord's confronted Usman Khawaja and David Warner at the Long Room.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra was not impressed with the whole incident and he went on to say that the environment was similar to a 'fish market'.

"There was almost a scuffle-like situation in the legendary Long Room at Lord's. What does this mean and where does it go from here? It is a big question because if you are seeing this at the home of cricket, then it is a bit of a problem. It seemed like a fish market," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"They were making so much noise for that one run-out when the Australian players were going upstairs. If you have been given out rightly based on the law, that is where the debate must end but it did not end there and that's the problem,” he added in the video posted on Monday.

The MCC did apologise to the Australian team for the incident and stated that investigations will be launched regarding the behaviour of some members and what transpired just after lunch on Day 5.

"These are the traditions at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket, where players go through the members in the Long Room. There have been people with civilised behavior until now, they clap as well and are happy too, that's what England's culture has been so far but this one decision has made them go up in arms. The spectators suddenly found everything wrong in it although the truth is that it is Marylebone Cricket Council (MCC)'s home as well. They only have made the laws. What is your problem if someone follows the laws that have been made there only?" he further stated.