The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia is getting more intense with every passing game. After taking a 2-0 lead, the visitors faced a three-wicket defeat in the third match as the series now stands at 2-1. Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been outstanding in the series, so far. Apart from shining with the ball, the ace pacer also played an unbeaten knock of 44 runs, and guided his team to victory in the first Test. As both teams are now preparing for the fourth Test, the question arises whether the team management will be resting Cummins to manage his workload.

Australia has been tactically rotating their pacers turn-by-turn to manage their workload. However, Cummins has featured in all the three matches, so far, as he is also the captain. The skipper has taken a whopping total of 15 wickets in three matches and is currently the second highest wicket-taker.

Praising the performance of the 30-year-old cricketer, Australia legend Glenn McGrath stated that Cummins has the ability to replicate his heroics in the last two remaining matches. McGrath also stated that if Cummins feels fit and confident then there is no need for him to consider resting himself just for the sake of it.

"If he's fine, feeling good, enjoying it, switched on, and still mentally focused, I don't like having a rest for the sake of having a rest. I know it's a different mindset these days - it's not about the XI, it's about the squad, and the nature of the beast is we (fast bowlers) put a lot of stress on our bodies. But I do believe in survival of the fittest," said McGrath as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I'm a fan of giving it everything, maintaining yourself, and if you get injured, someone else gets an opportunity. That keeps you on edge every game, performing at your best," says McGrath, emphasizing the importance of consistency and dedication.

Cummins has impressed everyone with his ultimate pace and taken a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul. Apart from this, he has also scored 116 runs with the bat.

Talking about the Ashes, the fourth Test will begin from July 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.