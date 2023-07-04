The animosity between England and Australian players is going to intensify even further after wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Alex Carey on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. While Australia did everything within the rules of the game, the dismissal did trigger the spirit of cricket debate among fans and former cricketers. After the conclusion of the game on Sunday, a video emerged on social media where Bairstow could be seen having a rather 'cold' handshake with Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

Bairstow was understandably left baffled as he came to know that Carey had shattered his stumps as he wandered out of the crease thinking the ball is dead. While the wicket-keeper batter is yet to speak about the incident himself, but his cold stare at Cummins during the post-match handshake said it all.

The look from Bairstow when he was shaking hands with Cummins pic.twitter.com/RU7ReVKoms — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2023

Speaking of the Bairstow dismissal, Cummins said after the match: "I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it."

Cummins even faced some awkward questions from reporters at the press conference after the conclusion of the match.

"Do you think that after Bairstow's dismissal today, which was within the letter of the Law - no disputing that - but are we in danger of seeing Mankads or underarm bowling later on this series?," a journalist asked.

The Australian skipper replied, "Ah. I mean, depends how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to," as the entire room broke in laughter.

Advertisement

With Australia 2-0 up in the series, having won the first two matches, questions have been raised over the 'Bazball' method that England have adopted in Test cricket. Though a comeback isn't out of the picture yet, it does look quite difficult.