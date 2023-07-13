The incident involving Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey in the second Ashes Test at Lord's has left the cricket fraternity divided. Carey controversially stumped Bairstow as he wandered out of left his crease after ducking a short ball from Cameron Green. The incident sparked a debate about the balance between the 'laws of cricket' and the 'spirit of the game'. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had also shared his views on Bairstow's dismissal, praising Carey for showing great presence of mind.

Ashwin has now revealed that India head coach Rahul Dravid had a long discussion with a bartender and a waiter in West Indies regarding the incident that took place at Lord's earlier this month.

"The other day, we were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice. He had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about rules, the spirit of cricket, and everything in their discussion," Ashwin said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also recalled that an "old man" at the bar, in his local accent, suggested that the officials made the right decision by ruling Bairstow out.

"They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, 'He Bairstow maan, he out maan!'," he added.

Ashwin and Dravid are currenlty in West Indies for a full-fledged tour of the Caribbean islands.

While Ashwin will return home after the conclusion of a two-match Test series, Dravid will be with the team for the forthcoming three ODIs and five T20Is as well.