Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin took a dig at England Test team coach Brendon McCullum for the latter's comments following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal that happened on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, London. After the game that saw England suffering a 43-run defeat to arch-rivals Australia, McCullum said the dismissal -- which was followed by a heated argument between few MCC members and Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner -- will impact the relations between the two teams.

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer any time soon. From our point of view, we've got three Test matches to try and land some blows and try and win the Ashes and that's where our focus will be," the England red-ball coach said on Sunday.

Haddin didn't mince words while speaking against McCullum's comments.

"The coach is coming and saying that they won't have beers with the Aussies. Mate, they're 2-0 up. They will be enjoying their own company. They don't need to have beer with anyone else," Haddin said on the Willow Talk Podcast.

"Sounds like a bit of sour grapes from England. They're throwing a lot of stuff at the Australians on and off the field in the media and Australia have just trusted their game style.

Advertisement

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald also expressed his "disappointed" over the comments made by his England counterpart McCullum.

"I haven't spoken to him. I've heard that comment for the first time, and I'm somewhat disappointed by that," McDonald told reporters on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)