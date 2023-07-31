ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5, Live Updates:Usman Khawaja and David Warner are standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia. Australia have resumed the final day of the fifth Ashes Test against England from 135/0, in the chase of 384 runs at The Oval. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja will resume at their overnight scores of 58 and 69, respectively as Australia need 249 runs more to win on Monday. Earlier, England could only add six runs from their overnight score of 389/9 as they were bowled out for 395 in their second innings at The Oval. (Live Scorecard)