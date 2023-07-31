Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5, Live Score: Usman Khawaja, David Warner Steady As Australia Eye Win vs England
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5, Live: Australia will resume the final day of the fifth Ashes Test against England from 135/0, in the chase of 384 runs at The Oval.
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5, Live: Australia need 249 runs more to win© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5, Live Updates: Usman Khawaja and David Warner are standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia. Australia have resumed the final day of the fifth Ashes Test against England from 135/0, in the chase of 384 runs at The Oval. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja will resume at their overnight scores of 58 and 69, respectively as Australia need 249 runs more to win on Monday. Earlier, England could only add six runs from their overnight score of 389/9 as they were bowled out for 395 in their second innings at The Oval.
5th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 27, 2023
Day 5 | Morning Session
ENG
283&395
AUS
295&136/0 (38.3)
Kennington Oval, London
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.53
% chance to win
AUS 46%
Draw 22%
ENG 32%
Batsman
David Warner
59 (102)
Usman Khawaja
69* (130)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
16/0 (6.3)
Chris Woakes
5/0 (5)
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 2, Live
No run.
Stuart Broad bowls this on a good length and outside off from 'round the wicket. David Warner blocks this solidly towards the cover fielder.
All in readiness for the play to commence on Day 5. Overcast conditions greet the two umpires and players as they make their way out to the middle. The two overnight batters of Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja are all set to resume their innings. Stuart Broad is at the top of his mark and will start the proceedings with the ball for England. Off we go...
UPDATE - 3.29 pm IST (9.59 am GMT) - Oops! There were some showers early in the morning which have meant that we are going to have a delayed start by 10 minutes. The action on Day 5 will begin at 3.40 pm IST (10.10 am GMT) with no overs lost.
On the other hand, the visitors wasted no time and took only 11 balls to take the last wicket. In their pursuit of 384 runs, David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave a good account of themselves and were watchful at the start. As the ball got older, run-scoring became easier, and Warner, in particular, was severe in punishing the loose deliveries. As a result, Australia are in pole position to clinch an away Ashes series win for the first time since 2001. Will they succeed in doing so? Or will Stuart Broad have a fairytale ending to his career? We will have all the answers as the action on Day 5 is coming up shortly.
It was an emotional start to Day 4 as Stuart Broad, in his last Test, made his way out to the middle after receiving a guard of honour from Australian players. Leading by 377 runs at the start of the day, Broad's 55th six in Test cricket were the only runs the hosts were able to add to their overnight score. With the ball, the English bowlers toiled hard, but they were just unable to ruffle the feathers of the two Australian openers. In what will be the final day of his swansong Test, Stuart Broad will surely want to bow out on a high by bowling England to a victory.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Kennington Oval in London. 249 runs and 10 wickets separate the two sides before the start of the fifth and final day of the final Ashes Test. Having done all the hard work on Day 4, Australia do start as favourites to make it 3-1, while it would require an extraordinary bowling effort from England to end the series on a 2-2 scoreline.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
For England, they need to do way better with the ball than they did on Day 4. It’s the last time we will see Stuart Broad and we can be pretty sure that he will give his all. There is James Anderson too, whose Test future is uncertain and with how this Ashes has gone, we might see a twist in the tale on the final day of this series. The first ball will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) but you can join us well in advance for the build-up. Cheers!
Australia though have done everything they could do on Day 4 to win this series, something that many people did not anticipate when they tuned in for the action at the start of the day. England could add only six runs to their overnight score courtesy of six by Stuart Broad on his last delivery in Test cricket and 384 was the target set for the Aussies. However, David Warner and Usman Khawaja have delivered a superb counter-punch and Australia now need 249 runs with all 10 wickets intact. Khawaja is on 69 and Warner is on 58 and with the way the pitch is behaving, the target is within the reach of the Kangaroos now.
Oh, match officials have decided to call it STUMPS for Day 4! The rain has won the battle and it has made sure that 31st July, will be the final day in the office for Stuart Broad. Also, we are going into the scheduled final day of the Ashes 2023 with all three results possible and if the rain stays away, we might see some enthralling action.
UPDATE - 9.05 pm IST (3.35 pm GMT) - The rain eased out a bit but returned with even further velocity a little while later. The crowd seems to have accepted their fate and the stands look empty as it has become dark and gloomy despite the floodlights being on. It seems even less likely that we will have any more action on Day 4 but the umpires are optimistic that the rain could give way. This is England after all and there will be very few who can predict the weather here with absolute surety! Stay tuned for more updates...
UPDATE - 8.24 pm IST (2.54 pm GMT) - The rain continues to keep us waiting and if the conditions do ease up now, it would be an opportunity for England to make some inroads. We have often seen games changing after a rain break and it might be a blessing in disguise for England this time. The question though is how long will cricket suffer because of these rain breaks? We surely are in an age where we can find solutions for it. It's high time cricket community comes up with some serious discussions on this issue.
UPDATE - 8.04 pm IST (2.34 pm GMT) - It looks really bleak out there and even if the rain was to stop, the ground staff will have their work cut out getting the conditions suitable for play. There are plenty of overs left for Australia to chase this target down but as we start losing overs the equation does start getting trickier. England will be hoping that they can get something to work after this interruption but a wet outfield could also make their task more difficult. We will get you more news of the conditions and till then we will sit back and hope.
UPDATE - 7.35 pm IST (2.05 pm GMT) - The rain has got heavier, folks! More covers have been brought in and it has got very dark now. Looks like we are in for a long delay. The umpires have decided to take early Tea in the hope to save some time if the downpour subsides. Do join us shortly for more updates.
UPDATE - 7.14 pm IST (1.44 pm GMT) - The umpires have decided! The ground staff has been called on to cover the centre patch and the players are trudging off the field. The rain does not seem to be too heavy and we hope it passes through quickly. We shall keep our fingers crossed and bring you further updates soon.
DRINKS! The players will take some refreshments and England need to rework their plans here as the game seems to be slipping out of their grasp. Australia are absolutely cruising at this point and the two openers have set up an outstanding platform to push for a miraculous win. Both the Aussie batters have notched up their half-centuries and have added an unbeaten partnership of 135 runs. The English bowlers have been really flat and they have not been able to utilize the overhead conditions to their advantage. Australia still need 249 runs to win and the game is still there for both teams to win as we expect there to be more twists and turns! There is a bit of drizzle out there and the ground staff are taking their positions along the boundary line. All eyes are on the umpires.
On a length, on off. Khawaja with a solid block this time.
A full delivery on leg. Warner tries to flick it but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
A fullish delivery and outside off. Warner lets it go.