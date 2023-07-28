Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Score: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne Eye Steady Start For Australia
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne aim to keep one-down Australia going against England in the fifth and final Ashes Test
5th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Australia aim to dominate England on Friday.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne aim to keep one-down Australia going against England in the fifth and final Ashes Test. On the other hand, England eye early wickets. Australia resumed at 61 for 1, trailing England by 222 runs. Earlier, Harry Brook's quickfire 85 was the centrepiece of England's 283 all out, although he should have been dismissed for five on a day where Australia, unusually, dropped five catches.(Live Scorecard)
5th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 27, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
283
AUS
61/1 (28.2)
Kennington Oval, London
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.15
% chance to win
AUS 46%
Draw 19%
ENG 35%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
26 (87)
Marnus Labuschagne
2* (31)
Bowler
James Anderson
21/0 (9)
Mark Wood
10/0 (6.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Updates
No run.
Pitched up, on middle, shaping in, Usman Khawaja tucks it off the inner half towards short mid-wicket.
On a length and around off again, Usman Khawaja leaves it alone.
BEAUTY! James Anderson serves this a bit fuller, on the sixth stump line, skids through and nips away, Usman Khawaja looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Fuller one, on middle, Usman Khawaja knocks it towards mid off.
Short of a length, on middle, angling in, Usman Khawaja looks to clip it away but misses and gets hit high on the body as the ball goes nowhere.
Another maiden over! Mark Wood bangs this a bit short, on off, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper. Good start from England!
This is pitched up and around off, zips through the surface, Marnus Labuschagne offers no shot at it.
BEATEN! Mark Wood lands this on a good length, angles in and then nips away after landing, Marnus Labuschagne has a poke at it but misses as the ball just goes past the outside edge.
Goes much fuller, on middle this time, Marnus Labuschagne blocks it out towards mid on.
This is on a good length and around off, shaping in, Marnus Labuschagne is happy to leave it alone.
Mark Wood begins with a hard-length delivery, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne lets if go to the keeper.
Mark Wood will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
A maiden over to start Day 2! This is back of a length and outside off, angling in, Usman Khawaja makes another good leave.
Pulls his length back further, on off again, Usman Khawaja offers no shot at it.
Touch fuller, on off, lands and shapes awa a bit, Usman Khawaja looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Back of a length and around off, no movement, Usman Khawaja lets it go to the keeper.
This is on a hard length and around off, angling in, Usman Khawaja leaves it alone.
James Anderson starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Usman Khawaja hops up and keeps it out to the off side.
Update - The news from the England Cricket Board is that Moeen Ali will not take the field following his groin injury on Day 1 and will be assessed further. The conditions for Day 2 are overcast as well and we can expect little to no rain.