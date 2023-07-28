ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne aim to keep one-down Australia going against England in the fifth and final Ashes Test. On the other hand, England eye early wickets. Australia resumed at 61 for 1, trailing England by 222 runs. Earlier, Harry Brook's quickfire 85 was the centrepiece of England's 283 all out, although he should have been dismissed for five on a day where Australia, unusually, dropped five catches.(Live Scorecard)