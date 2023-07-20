ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets as Australia ended Wednesday's opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 299-8. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh each made 51 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in a match the hosts must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play. Chris Woakes led England's pace attack with 4-52 in 18.5 overs while Broad took 2-68. (LIVE SCORECARD)