England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England Aim To Bundle Out Australia Early
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Australia ended opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 299-8
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: England aim to maintain dominance.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets as Australia ended Wednesday's opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 299-8. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh each made 51 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in a match the hosts must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play. Chris Woakes led England's pace attack with 4-52 in 18.5 overs while Broad took 2-68. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 19, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
AUS
307/9 (87.0)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.53
% chance to win
ENG 35%
Draw 31%
AUS 34%
Batsman
Mitchell Starc
29* (80)
Josh Hazlewood
1 (14)
Bowler
James Anderson
45/1 (19)
Chris Woakes
58/4 (21)
1 run.
No run.
This is very full and on middle, Starc knocks it to mid on.
On a length and on middle, Starc solidly blocks.
Good length ball on middle, Starc plays it to mid-wicket.
A length ball, around middle and leg. Hazlewood defends.
This is full and outside off. Hazlewood shoulders arms.
On a length and on middle, this is blocked.
No ball! What drama to start the day! Josh Hazlewood edges and the catch is taken. England celebrate and as soon as they start to walk back, the umpire signals a NO BALL. A length ball, around the fifth pole. Hazlewood looks to defend but gets an outside edge to second slip where Zak Crawley takes the catch only for it to be called a no ball.
Drags his length back and serves it on off. Hazlewood blocks.
A bit close to the off pole but this goes across the batter. Hazlewood looks to push but misses.
Starts with a fuller ball on middle, Hazlewood plays it back to the bowler.
Chris Woakes to bowl from the other end.
On a length and on middle, it is nudged to mid-wicket.
300 up for the Aussies! Length ball, around off. Hazlewood tries to defend but splices it past backward point for one.
Tries a slower bumper on leg, Hazlewood sits under it.
This is full and outside off, Hazlewood has nothing to do with it.
BEAUTY! Short in length and on middle, shapes in. Hazlewood looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
OUT! TAKEN! First ball of Day 2 and action straightaway. Cummins goes! James Anderson serves it very full and outside off. Cummins drives it straight to covers where Ben Stokes gets low and takes it. A superb start for England.