ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Updates:Australia will begin the Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England from 339/5, at Lord's in London. Currently, Steve Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, David Warner smashed 66 while Travis Head scored 77 off 73. For England, Josh Tongue and Joe Root claimed two wickets apiece while Ollie Robinson scalped one wicket. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates from Day 2 of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, straight from Lord's, London: