England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Steve Smith Eyes Ton, England Look To Bounce Back
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live:
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live:
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Updates:Australia will begin the Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England from 339/5, at Lord's in London. Currently, Steve Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, David Warner smashed 66 while Travis Head scored 77 off 73. For England, Josh Tongue and Joe Root claimed two wickets apiece while Ollie Robinson scalped one wicket. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 2 of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, straight from Lord's, London:
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 28, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
AUS
351/5 (84.2)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.16
% chance to win
AUS 53%
Draw 24%
ENG 23%
Batsman
Steven Smith
86 (151)
Alex Carey
22* (40)
Bowler
James Anderson
33/0 (16)
Stuart Broad
80/0 (18.2)
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live
Four!
Four!
Stuart Broad (18-4-72-0) to operate from the other end.
Pitched up, just outside off, Alex Carey drives it crisply and to the right of mid off. Josh Tongue there dives but a slight fumble allows the batters cross for a single.
Bowls it in the channel, around off, on a shortish length, a hint of inward movement, Alex Carey stays back and leaves the ball alone.
Goes fuller this time and on the pads, Alex Carey brings his wrists into play and clips it through mid-wicket. Ollie Robinson performs the chase and pulls it back. Two runs taken.
Shaping in sharply from 'round the wicket, on a good length, on middle and leg, Alex Carey hangs back and keeps it out on the leg side.
Steven Smith and Australia are underway on Day 2! Anderson angles it in, on off, on a good length, Steven Smith walks across and turns it down to fine leg for a single.
Starts from over the wicket and bowls it on a hard length, outside off, Steven Smith shuffles and shoulders arms to the delivery.
We are all set for the play to begin now! It is a dark and gloomy morning and the English bowlers will be looking to make the best use of the second new ball. The umpires are out in the middle and the England players are seen in a huddle before taking their places on the field. Steven Smith and Alex Carey, the overnight batters for Australia are ready to resume their stay at the crease. It will be James Anderson to start proceedings with the ball on Day 2.
Just a few minutes left for Day 2 to begin but it is 'Red for Ruth Day,' an initiation to support former England captain Andrew Strauss' charity. The players from both sides are lined up and are wearing red caps and jerseys with red names and numbers to show their support for Strauss' late wife. The crowd stands up in appreciation as Strauss rings the Lord's bell.
There has been some overnight rain and it is pretty overcast right now as well but the good news is that it isn't raining at the moment. The first session will certainly be crucial for both sides as a couple of quick wickets will help England expose the Aussie tail and on the other hand, if the Australian batters manage to weather the storm, conditions for batting in the afternoon should be much better.
On the other hand, after winning the toss, England were unable to strike early despite the conditions being in their favour. Josh Tongue, who was England's most impressive bowler on Day 1, struck on either side of the Lunch break. However, no support from the other end meant England were unable to mount the pressure. As he has so often done, Joe Root went bang, bang in a single over to pull things back a bit. With the second new ball only 2 overs old, England will look to start well in the first hour. Can England fight their way back into the game? We shall find out soon, as the first ball on Day 2 is not far away.
After being put in to bat under overcast conditions, the two Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and David Warner, applied themselves well, with the latter cashing in once shot-making became easier. Steven Smith was at his usual best and forged stands with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head to put their side in a commanding position. With Smith closing in on a hundred and conditions still good for batting, Australia will look to bat for as long as possible.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 2 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Lord's in London. It was an absorbing day of red-ball cricket, with Australia dominating for most parts of Day 1 to take the ascendancy at the end.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, Day 1 of the second Ashes Test has come to an end and Australia are in a solid position to go on and get a big first-innings score. There is a forecast of rain early on Day 2 which might change the rhythm of the game but England certainly need to better their bowling performance. Proceedings on Day 2 will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) on Thursday but our build-up will begin much sooner. Cheers!
England won a crucial toss but throughout the first two sessions, they only managed to pick up a couple of wickets. Ollie Robinson did get the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne a few overs after the Tea break but yet again failed to capitalize. Their bowlers were then put away for a lot of boundaries by Head and Smith and they continued to struggle with overstepping issues as well. Late in the day though, Joe Root provided a magical over where he picked up a couple of wickets and uplifted the whole team. The bowlers then probed for a bit but at the end of the day, they are behind the cue ball.
Session Summary - 33 overs, 149 runs and 3 wickets! End of a fascinating day of Test cricket here at the home of cricket and after Day 1 of the second Ashes Test, it is Australia who have an early advantage. After Marnus Labuschagne got out early in the final session, Travis Head came in and just started scoring runs freely. He added 118 runs with Steven Smith of which Head scored 77 and got the visitors in a great position. He though got out and Cameron Green soon followed suit, just allowing England back in the game. Smith though has remained resolute and is just 15 runs away from a hundred as well. Alex Carey has provided him with ample support and Australia will be pretty happy with that showing.
A maiden by Stuart Broad! Serves it fuller and outside off, Alex Carey gets on the front foot and drives it straight to cover. That will be Stumps on Day 1!