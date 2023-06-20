Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates: Usman Khawaja Key As Australia Chase 281-run Target
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 5, Live: Australia need 174 runs to win on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 5, Live: Australia need 174 runs to win© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 5, Live:Australia will begin the fifth and final day of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England from 107/3, with Usman Khawaja (34*) and Scott Boland (13*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors need 174 runs to win on the final day with seven wickets in hand. Australia were making steady progress at 78-1 in pursuit of a victory target of 281 when Stuart Broad removed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith -- the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen -- to leave the Ashes holders 89-3. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia, straight from the Edgbaston, Birmingham:
1st Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 16, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
ENG
393/8d&273
AUS
386&107/3 (30.0)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.57
% chance to win
ENG 47%
Draw 12%
AUS 41%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
34* (81)
Scott Boland
13 (19)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
28/2 (9)
Moeen Ali
24/0 (7)

ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 5, Live
Australia got a lucky break when they dismissed the two England openers in overcast conditions on Day 3 but will be really proud of their efforts with the ball on Day 4 as they managed to bowl out their opponents in two sessions. Pat Cummins led the way with a four-wicket haul and Nathan Lyon once again proved why he is becoming a Test legend for Australia as he took a four-fer as well in pace-friendly conditions. Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland chipped in with one wicket each as they set themselves a target of 281 runs. The openers started well with a 61-run partnership and this game looked to be headed towards an Aussie win but the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith have pegged them back sightly. Usman Khawaja is still unbeaten on 34 with the night watchman Scott Boland for company and they will look to negotiate a difficult period in the morning to set up a win.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of the fifth and final day in this first Ashes Test. Day 4 proved to be the moving day after Day 3 was affected heavily by rains and the game has reached an interesting juncture. The game is nicely poised with Australia needing 174 runs to win while on the other hand, England are 7 wickets away from clinching a massive victory against the Test Champions. We expected this Ashes to have us on the edge of our seats and the first game has not disappointed as we expect some more entertaining cricket to come our way. Fasten your seat belts as this match could go right down to the wire and we could have a thriller just like the 2005 Ashes Test match in Edgbaston.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
What an epic battle we are witnessing here between two cricketing rivals and there is still more excitement to come our way. Australia will know that one substantial partnership will get them close to the target while England have their tails up with three late wickets. The action continues on Tuesday 20th June for the final day of the first Ashes Test match and the first ball will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (10.00 am GMT) but do join us early for the build-up. Until then, take care and goodbye!
The first two sessions belonged to Australia as they ran through the English batting line-up and claimed 8 wickets to set themselves an achievable target. England were off to a positive start with Joe Root playing some wonderful shots to get the scoreboard ticking. He added 50 runs with Ollie Pope in quick time and then stitched together a 52-run partnership with Harry Brook in 49 deliveries to build on the lead. Pope was dismissed by Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon managed to dismiss Root and Brook with both falling four runs short of their half-century before the Lunch interval. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes looked to settle in the crease before going on the onslaught but Stokes was dismissed by his counterpart and Bairstow fell to Lyon soon after. Josh Hazlewood picked up his first wicket of the inning by dismissing Moeen Ali before both Cummins and Lyon reached their four-fer by cleaning up the tail.
SESSION SUMMARY - 107 runs, 30 overs, 3 wickets. This tie has completely opened up in the last hour or so and the match hangs gingerly poised with both teams hopeful of their chances going into Day 5. Australia tried to be positive right through this inning as they looked to hunt down this target of 281 runs but may have played a few more deliveries than they would have liked. They came out after Tea to start their second inning with both the openers looking to accumulate the runs and not be bogged down. They forged a 61-run partnership in 109 deliveries and looked to be cruising then. David Warner, unfortunately, played at a ball that was moving away from him off the bowling of Ollie Robinson and nicked one through to Jonny Bairstow. Marnus Labuschagne played a few confident-looking shots but edged a beauty from Stuart Broad to the keeper. Things got better for England when Broad got the big wicket of Steven Smith and Bairstow claimed his third catch of the inning. Usman Khawaja has held one end though and he is unbeaten on 34 runs as he looks to play another important knock to bail his side out of trouble. Scott Boland came out as a nightwatchman and has managed to survive through to Stumps adding 13 runs to the total as well. The equation is now simple for Day 5. Australia need 174 runs for victory and England need to take 7 wickets to win this first Ashes Test match.
Very full and just outside off. Boland plays and misses this through to the keeper. A stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Umpire Ahsan Raza takes the bails off and that will be Stumps on Day 4.
Hard-length delivery on off. Boland hangs back and blocks it to short leg fielder.
FOUR! STREAKY! Bowls the inswinger, angled in around off. Boland gets forward and edges it along the carpet between the slips as the ball races to the third man fence for four runs.
Back of a length delivery zips past the outside edge of Boland who fends at it as the ball goes through.
Goes short again and angled in around off. Boland ducks again and leaves it toward Bairstow.
Short of a length, outside off. Boland ducks and lets it go.
Flat and outside off. Left alone by Khawaja.
Slightly short and spins a tad around off. Khawaja drops it off the splice past the slip fielder toward short third reigon.
Tosses this one on off. Khawaja prods and defends.
Flatter on off. Khawaja stays back and defends.
Slider on the leg peg. Khawaja turns it off the pad into the leg side.
Fraction short at the stumps. Khawaja goes back and defends.
A dot to end the over. Back of a length this time, outside off. Boland has punched off the backfoot toward covers.
On a good length, angled in on off. Boland gets behind the line and defends it.