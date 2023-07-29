Story ProgressBack to home
England Pace Great Stuart Broad To Retire After Fifth Ashes Test
England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he would retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval
File image of England pace great Stuart Broad© AFP
England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he would retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval. The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."
