England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he would retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval. The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."

