A rather bizarre claim was made during the third Ashes Test between England and Australia, with the hosts' former skipper Alastair Cook suggesting Aussie wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey didn't pay a barber after getting a haircut. Cook's claims went viral, and the subject became a huge talking point, with Australia star Steve Smith also getting into the debate and suggesting that the stumper didn't even get a haircut. After Cook's claims turned out to be false, he issued an apology, saying it was probably a case of mistaken identity.

"[The barber] said, he hasn't paid," Cook had said while speaking on BBC Test Match Special on the opening day of the third Ashes Test. "It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I'm not making it up."

Alastair cook - Alex Carey did not pay the barber after a haircut.



Steve Smith - Alex Carey did not had a haircut.pic.twitter.com/y4IrCoghSK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 8, 2023

Both Smith and Cricket Australia rubbished Cook's claims.

"I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun," wrote Smith on Threads, the newly-launched Twitter rival.

"There's also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on radio the other day," he said. "A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey."

As for the third Ashes contest, the match is evenly poised, with England in need of 224 more runs on Day 4 with 10 wickets in hand to win the contest.