ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England Pacers Choke Australian Openers For Runs
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja have resumed the innings as Australia aim to get closer to England's total on Saturday.
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Australia aim to get closer to England's total.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja have resumed the innings as Australia aim to get closer to England's total on Saturday. Earlier, Joe Root remained not out on 118 as England declared their first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow too played a crucial knock of 78 while Zak Crawley scored 61. For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with a fou-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood picked two. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 16, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
393/8d
AUS
20/0 (9.0)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.22
Batsman
David Warner
8 (25)
Usman Khawaja
9* (31)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
14/0 (5)
James Anderson
1/0 (2)
ENG vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates
No run.
On a good length and goes just past the off-stump. Khawaja shoulders arms on it.
Full on off, blocks solidly on the front foot.
FOUR! BANG! Back of a length delivery outside off. Khawaja sits back and pulls it nicely through the mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.
Good length delivery angling in from round the wicket, just outside off. Khawaja shoulders his arms on this.
On a good length, just outside off. Khawaja blocks it into the off side.
First runs for the day! Overpitched delivery sliding down the leg. Khawaja flicks it to fine leg and takes a single.
Full-length delivery at the stumps. Khawaja blocks it solidly.
Full on the leg peg. Khawaja flicks it to mid on for a dot.
On a good length and angling across the batter just outside off. Khawaja prods forward and gets beaten.
Full and a hint of movement across the batter on off. Khawaja defends into covers.
Fuller on off. Khawaja shimmies down and pushes it toward silly mid off. A slight misfield as Khawaja looks to take the run but Warner decides against it.
Good length delivery outside off. Warner steers it straight to the backward point fielder. Three maidens in a row.
On a good length and attacking the stumps. Warner gets behind the line and defends nicely.
Hard length delivery outside off. Warner stays back and dabs it to point.
Back of a length delivery angling down the leg. Warner comes down the wicket and looks to tuck it away but fails to connect.
Continues to bowl full around off. Warner pushes it to short mid-wicket.
Full again at the stumps. Warner covers the line and punches it toward silly mid on.
Tad fuller this time and going across the batter. Left alone. Another maiden.
Good length delivery on the middle and leg stump line. Khawaja stays back and turns it toward short mid-wicket.