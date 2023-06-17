ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja have resumed the innings as Australia aim to get closer to England's total on Saturday. Earlier, Joe Root remained not out on 118 as England declared their first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow too played a crucial knock of 78 while Zak Crawley scored 61. For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with a fou-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood picked two. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (LIVE SCORECARD)