The 'Spirit of Cricket' debate took the center stage after Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's last week. Bairstow ducked a Cameron Green bouncer and left his crease to have a chat with England captain Ben Stokes, who was standing on the non-striker's end. However, Carey threw the ball into the stumps, leaving everyone, including Bairstow, in disbelief. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the decision went against Bairstow and England.

The incident has led to heated discussions between current and former players from both teams. Even British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have even traded verbal bouncers over the issue.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt questioned whether the two prime ministers have any other work to do, and asked Sunak and Albanese to watch the game first.

"The Prime Ministers have also jumped into the debate over the spirit of the game following the second Test. The question we all should ask them is, 'Don't they have any other work to do?'. You watch the entire Test match first, and then if your team loses, simply applaud the superior team," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

On the eve of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Stokes insisted it was time "everyone moved on" from Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal.

"I don't think we can galvanise as a group any more than we are to be honest. There's been obviously a lot of noise around the incident last week at Lord's but, from me as a captain and from the England team, I think the best thing that everyone needs to do is just move on from it," Stokes said.

(With AFP Inputs)