Ashes is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. For England and Australia, who have fought tooth and nail for the presitigious 'Urn', the Ashes is more than just cricket. Last week, the latest assignment of cricket's oldest rivalry got underway at Edgbaston and came to a conclusion with a thrilling two-wicket win for Australia. While England captain Ben Stokes has hogged much of the limelight for his early declaration call in the first innings, Three Lions pacer Ollie Robinson also received backlash for his spat with Australia opener Usman Khawaja.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was one of the several names who criticised Robinson for his aggression. Ponting had urged Robinson to back up his antics with some wickets in the series.

With the dust finally settled, Robinson has opened the lid on his spat with Khawaja, and revealed the latter's advice to him amid backlash from the media and experts.

"I didn't realise the Ussie [Usman Khawaja] send-off was such a big thing until I got off the pitch to find my phone blowing up with mates texting me and it all going off. I just got caught up in the moment. I was desperate for a wicket; It was nothing against Ussie, it was just one of those things, I got caught up in the moment and let myself go," Robinson wrote in his column for Wisden.

Robinson further lifted the lid on Khawaja's advice, adding that he has learned his lesson.

"We've all seen it with Jimmy [Anderson], Broady, [Glenn] McGrath, Brett Lee. All the bowlers do it when they're fired up and trying to get a wicket for their team. I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good. He was just like, 'Mate, just be careful what you say'. I think in those big moments I sometimes forget where I am. Anyway I've definitely learned my lesson!," he added.