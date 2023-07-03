The second Ashes Test between England and Australia ended in the favour of the visitors on Sunday by 43 runs. The Pat Cummins-led side took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after England were bundled out for 327 in the chase of 371. However, this thrilling encounter will always be remembered for the bizarre run-out of Jonny Bairstow by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, which sparked a controversy. Bairstow, thinking the ball was dead, wandered out of his crease and Carey used his awareness and dislodged the stumps.

Many former cricketers and fans took to social media and expressed their opinion regarding the same. One faction backed Bairstow and slammed the Aussies for putting up an unfair show on the field, while on the other hand, one side supported the Pat Cummins-led side and lauded them for their awareness.

Even England head coach Brendon McCullum couldn't prevent himself from speaking about the topic. "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon," McCullum told the BBC after the conclusion of the Lord's Test. "We have three tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus will be."

The former New Zealand keeper also spoke about "the spirit of the game" in reference to the Bairstow dismissal. "In the end you've got to live with the decisions you make, and that's life," he said.

"But I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision," McCullum stressed after the game.

Advertisement

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg came in support of Bairstow and wrote on Twitter, "Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman."

Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes #ENGvsAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 2, 2023

Australia won a rancorous second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that went into overdrive following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371. Apart from Stokes, Ben Duckett also played a brilliant knock of 83 runs.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

(With AFP Inputs)