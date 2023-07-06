The conclusion of the second Ashes Test at Lord's didn't end the Australia vs England battle, with the media outlets of the two countries taking digs at the two teams, especially over the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal. Ahead of the start of the third Test in Leeds, England captain Ben Stokes took a fresh swipe at an Australian media outlet that had labelled the Ashes hosts as 'crybabies', with a picture of the England skipper in nappies in the newspaper. Seeing Stokes speak about the incident, the entire press room went ROFL.

Stokes took the dig rather sportingly. On Twitter, he reacted by saying, "That's definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball".

That's definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

Elaborating on the topic, Stokes said in the media briefing that the news outlet could've at least picked a picture where he didn't have a beard.

"I mean they could have picked up a photo where I didn't have a beard, it might have made it look a little bit better. It's a bit strange, a baby with a beard on, isn't it?" said Stokes as the entire room broke into laughter.

"For us, it's been quite funny to see those things," he said before adding. "If you don't laugh, you'll cry, I guess."

Even the Australian skipper Pat Cummins had an eventful press conference where he was asked if there would be a repeat of the Jonny Bairstow-like situation if such an opportunity comes again. Cummins said that he would definitely want his team to do the same as they did in Lord's.

"We've all moved on. As I said the other day, the team did nothing wrong. We're all comfortable," Cummins also said in the press conference.