Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lashed out at the England bowlers for showing lack of intent on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, London. Host skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions, but Australia had all the fun. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put a 73-run stand. Despite losing five wickets on the day, Australia posted 339 runs at the end of play. Josh Tongue and Joe Root picked two wickets apiece, while Ollie Robinson also claimed a wicket. The trio, however, lacked support from other England bowlers.

"Absolutely shambolic! You have overhead conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers and have got bowlers running in at 78 to 80 mph. Now it is one thing, walking here, swanning around and saying 'Hey, this is a wonderful team to play in. We are creating the best environment'. But this is not Ashes cricket!" said Pietersen at Tea on Day 1.

"The Australians here were outside to bat before the English bowlers. The English bowlers this morning should have been on the stairs saying 'We want to bowl at Australia. We are desperate to bowl to Australia'. These two Australian batters are out there waiting for England. They are the ones who should have been in the room saying 'No, no! Hold on! We don't want to bat'. And it's all too easy, it's all too nice.

"Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking?" said a fiery Pietersen.

Fifties from Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia end Day 1 on a high. While Warner's 66 set the tone for Australia, Smith's 85 not out held the fort for the Pat Cummins-led side. Travis Head's 77 off 73 only added to the problems of England.