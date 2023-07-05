The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's sparked a massive controversy among cricket fans with several former and present cricketers weighing in on to the topic. England fast bowler Stuart Broad was one of Bairstow's teammates was visibly enraged by the umpire's decision to give him out under controversial circumstances and he was even heard on the stump mic having a heated conversation with Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Broad revealed on Tuesday that he was not pleased with the Australian cricketers handled the sensitive situation and also what he told Australia skipper Pat Cummins after coming on the crease.

"I was angered by Australia's decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018. I just said to Pat on repeat: ‘All these boos are for you, for your decision.' And: ‘What a great opportunity you had to think clearly. Also, I needed to support Ben Stokes in any way, shape or form I could, and I am always better when I'm in a bit of a battle. I normally try and pick a fight with someone on the opposition but on this occasion I picked a fight with the whole team," Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"To Alex Carey, I said: ‘This is what you'll be remembered for, and that's such a shame.'"

Bairstow went out of the crease after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green and Carey was quick to complete a direct hit. While the batter was of the opinion that the ball cycle was over, the umpires gave the decision against him. Broad wrote in his column that he kept shouting 'in' every time he completed the run and added that he believes that his antics irritated the Australians.

"It may have been a bit silly, but I also shouted ‘in' every time I crossed the line. It annoyed the Australians for maybe half-an-hour, although after two-and-a-half hours, they were probably a bit bored of it. To be honest, it was a pleasure to be out there with Stokesy when he was in one of those moods," he added.