England batter Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test against Australia last week garnered plenty of limelight in the lead up to the ogoing third Test at Headingley. Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he left the crease early. Carey underarmed the ball onto the stumps, and the third umpire eventually gave the verdict in Australia's favour. The impact of Bairstow's dismissal was clearly felt in a club cricket game recently.

During a Yorkshire Premier League North match between Sessay Cricket Club and York Cricket Club at the Sessay Cricket Club on Saturday (July 8), Sessay's Diego Rosier was run out in a controversial manner.

In order to congratulate his teammate on his half-century, Rosier left his crease in excitement and dashed towards his partner, Tim Hall, at the non-striker's end.



The fielder made the most of the opportunity after noticing that the batter was out of his crease. He quickly threw ball towards the wicketkeeper, who did the rest.

While Hosier tried to get back to his end, it was a little too late as the keeper took oof the bails in a flash.

Error 404 spirit of the game not found? looks like he's going to congratulate him on 50? Changes his mind then they run him out. Drama pic.twitter.com/5QQbxjHuqa — The Fat Cricketer (@DatFatCricketer) July 8, 2023

The incident takes places just a week after Carey's much talked about stumping of Bairstow.

After the incident that took place at Lord's, Australian players were booed and abused by the crowd.

The incident had sparked a 'spirit of cricket' debate.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, a ball is deemed dead if it is settled into the hands of the wicketkeeper or bowler. In this instance, it was neither, and it was a careless mistake from the batter, even if it is debatable if the action was in the 'spirit of cricket.'