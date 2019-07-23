 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test

Updated: 23 July 2019 18:36 IST

With less than ten days to go for the first Ashes Test, everyone is speculating about which players will make it to the final squad for England.

Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test
Nasser Hussain wants Joe Root to bat at No. 3 in the first Ashes Test. © Twitter

With less than ten days to go for the first Ashes Test, everyone is speculating about which players will make it to the squad for England. Joining the lot, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has also picked the playing XI for England for the first Test. Hussain also mentioned that he would go with a different top three in the match starting on August 1 at Edgbaston. "I would go with a different top three," Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"I would bat Joe Root at three and look to have Roy coming in at four or five," he added.

Explaining the rationale, Hussain said, "There is a difference between red-ball and white-ball cricket and Alastair Cook has said the red Dukes ball has done more in England over the last couple of years than at any time in his career".

Jason Roy, who impressed everyone with his blistering knocks during World Cup 2019, has been for the first time named in the squad which will take on Ireland in a four-day Test match.

Hussain, however, was quick to add that he won't mind if team management decides to give Roy a chance at the top of the order.

"I have no problem with Roy opening because everyone wants to bat in the middle order and Root doesn't want to move from four. There is no doubting Roy's ability and he could well come off," he added.

Nasser Hussain's England XI for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Nasser Hussain Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Jason Jonathan Roy Jason Roy Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 1st Test
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nasser Hussain has picked the playing XI for England for the first Test
  • Nasser Hussain said he would go with a different top three in the match
  • Nasser Hussain wants Joe Root to bat at No. 3 in the first Ashes Test
Related Articles
Nasser Hussain, Kevin Pietersen Engage In Funny Banter On Question For Pakistan Fans Before India Match
Nasser Hussain, Kevin Pietersen Engage In Funny Banter On Question For Pakistan Fans Before India Match
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
Nasser Hussain Backs This "Special Cricketer" To Be Included In England World Cup 2019 Squad
Nasser Hussain Backs This "Special Cricketer" To Be Included In England World Cup 2019 Squad
India vs England: Virat Kohli Should Take Responsibility For Edgbaston Loss, Says Nasser Hussain
India vs England: Virat Kohli Should Take Responsibility For Edgbaston Loss, Says Nasser Hussain
Nasser Hussain Reminds Sourav Ganguly Of His Shirtless Celebration At Lord
Nasser Hussain Reminds Sourav Ganguly Of His Shirtless Celebration At Lord's
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.