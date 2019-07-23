With less than ten days to go for the first Ashes Test, everyone is speculating about which players will make it to the squad for England. Joining the lot, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has also picked the playing XI for England for the first Test. Hussain also mentioned that he would go with a different top three in the match starting on August 1 at Edgbaston. "I would go with a different top three," Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"I would bat Joe Root at three and look to have Roy coming in at four or five," he added.

Explaining the rationale, Hussain said, "There is a difference between red-ball and white-ball cricket and Alastair Cook has said the red Dukes ball has done more in England over the last couple of years than at any time in his career".

Jason Roy, who impressed everyone with his blistering knocks during World Cup 2019, has been for the first time named in the squad which will take on Ireland in a four-day Test match.

Hussain, however, was quick to add that he won't mind if team management decides to give Roy a chance at the top of the order.

"I have no problem with Roy opening because everyone wants to bat in the middle order and Root doesn't want to move from four. There is no doubting Roy's ability and he could well come off," he added.

Nasser Hussain's England XI for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

(With IANS inputs)