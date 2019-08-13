 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test

Updated: 13 August 2019 17:29 IST

James Pattinson has been left out while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are in contention for a place in the starting line-up.

James Pattinson picked up two wickets in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. © AFP

Australia on Tuesday announced the 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test beginning August 14 at Lord's. Fast bowler James Pattinson, who picked up two wickets in the Ashes opener, has been left out while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are in contention for a place in the starting line-up. Pattinson failed to pick any wicket in the second innings as Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon combined to claim all the wickets in England's second innings, helping the visitors go 1-0 up in the five-match series with a thumping 251-run victory.

Speaking on the eve of the Lord's Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that they will be managing the workload of their five or six bowlers to keep them fit and fresh for this tour as well as a period of  "next three or four years". 

"We want to make sure the five or six bowlers we've got here have the next three or four years bowling as a group together," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"There will be some management as part of that at some stage," Paine added.

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson said he would pick Starc over Pattinson.

"I'd go for Starc and probably have Pattinson out," Johnson was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying on the latest episode of The Unplayable Podcast.

"As much as I want to see (Josh) Hazlewood go well you can't drop Sidds.

"He's been really useful and especially on the slope I think he'd be very good and he just backed up (off-spinner Nathan) Lyon really well.

"And (Pat) Cummins is in his own little world, just leave him be.

Johnson continued: "It's hard to change a winning side but I'd like to see Starc still come charging in.

Australia XII for second Ashes Test: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

(With AFP inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team James Lee Pattinson James Pattinson Tim Paine Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Australia on Tuesday announced the 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test
  • Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood are in contention for a place in final XI
  • Australia registered a thumping 251-run victory in the Ashes opener
