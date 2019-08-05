 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter After Joel Wilson's Umpiring Howlers

Updated: 05 August 2019 17:16 IST

The umpiring standards in the first Ashes Test have been quite poor with Joel Wilson being under the microscope on many occasions.

The two mistakes on Day 5 took the total number of umpiring errors in the first Ashes Test to 15. © AFP

On-field umpire Joel Wilson faced the wrath of Twitter users following two howlers on the final day of the 1st Ashes Test in Edgbaston on Monday. The two mistakes on Day 5 took the total number of umpiring errors in the first Ashes Test to 15 with Joel Wilson accounting for 10 of those. On Day 5, Joel Wilson's first error came when Joe Root was adjudged lbw in the 13th over of England's innings. However, the Englishman immediately reviewed the decision with replays showing that James Pattinson's delivery was sliding down the leg side. In the 17th over, Root was again given out lbw by Wilson off the bowling of Peter Siddle and yet again the England batsman asked for DRS and replays showed that Root got a big inside edge.

Former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and fans took to Twitter to roast the West Indian umpire.


Apart from the umpiring howlers, England found themselves in a spot of bother after losing both openers -- Rory Burns (11) and Jason Roy (28). At the time of writing this, England were 60 for two in 21.2 overs, still needing 338 runs to win.

Day 4 belonged to Australia as Steve Smith's brilliance with the bat again frustrated the English.

Smith made 142 in Australia's second innings 487-7 declared on Sunday after the star batsman's 144 bailed them out to 284 following a collapse to 122-8 in their first innings.

With Matthew Wade making 110 on the fourth day as well, Australia set England an imposing target of 398.

Sunday was also memorable for Wade, once Australia's wicketkeeper but now selected as a specialist batsman.

Wade, whose hundred was his first in Ashes cricket, had the best view at a packed Edgbaston while helping Smith add 126 for the fifth wicket.

Highlights
  • Umpire Joel Wilson faced the wrath of Twitter users following two howlers
  • Wilson's 1st error came when Joe Root was adjudged lbw in the 13th over
  • In the 17th over, Joe Root was again given out lbw by Joel Wilson
