England suffered another blow before the start of the second Ashes Test as fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the match after he was ruled out for at least two weeks with a back injury. Stone's injury has left England with limited fast-bowling options as they have already lost their two pacers in James Anderson and Mark Wood ahead of the second Test which starts at Lord's on August 14. After Stone's injury, Jofra Archer is the most likely contender to replace Anderson for the second Test after England crumbled to a 251-run defeat to open the series.

Stone, who suffered the injury in training on Tuesday, joins fellow pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood in being ruled out of the Lord's Test, which starts on August 14.

"It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury," said Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace.

After missing out on a place in England playing XI for the first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer was allowed to play a second division game for Sussex and he made full use of the opportunity.

Archer took six wickets and hit a century for Sussex's second XI on Tuesday to press his case for a Test debut.

Stone, 25, took three wickets on his first Test appearance against Ireland last month and was in the squad for the first Test at his home ground Edgbaston, but did not play.

The third Ashes Test at Headingley begins on August 22, making Stone's availability for that match highly unlikely.

(With AFP inputs)

