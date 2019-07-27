 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Name Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Reappoint Ben Stokes As Vice-Captain

Updated: 27 July 2019 16:08 IST

Recently, Ben Stokes led England to their maiden World Cup triumph with an unbeaten knock of 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's.

England Name Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Reappoint Ben Stokes As Vice-Captain
Ben Stokes will return to the vice-captain role for the first time since September 2017. © AFP

England announced the much anticipated 14-man squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia, starting on August 1 at Edgbaston. Joe Root will lead the squad with biggest highlight being the reappointment of Ben Stokes as Test vice-captain. Also, Barbadian-born fast bowler Jofra Archer was named in the Test squad for the first time. Recently, Ben Stokes led England to the their maiden World Cup triumph with an unbeaten knock of 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's. After both the match and the Super Over ended in ties, England were crowned champions due to a superior boundary-count tie-breaker rule.

Colin Graves, Chairman of the ECB, approved the reappointment of Stokes as Test vice-captain following the recommendation from Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Ashley Giles and ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison.

"Stokes returns to the role for the first time since September 2017 and assumes responsibility from Jos Buttler," the ECB said in a release.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: "Though it is unusual to select a squad of 14 for a home Test, there are compelling reasons to do so here. Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket.

"The wider circumstances - a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series - are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection."

Archer was also called up to the Test squad following an impressive show in the World Cup. The 24-year-old returned to action for Sussex last night in the Vitality Blast after a sore left side. His readiness for five-day cricket will be assessed at Edgbaston. Since making his senior debut in 2016, Archer has played 28 first-class matches taking 131 wickets at 23.44.

Jos Buttler and all-rounder Stokes returned to the Test squad having been rested for the Ireland Test at Lord's.

Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach missed out after having been selected in the Test squad for the victory over Ireland this week.

James Anderson is making good progress in his rehabilitation from his right calf injury and is expected to be fit for the first Test.

Complete squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 1st Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England announced the 14-man squad for the first Ashes Test
  • ECB reappointed Ben Stokes as Test vice-captain
  • Jofra Archer was named in the Test squad for the first time
Related Articles
Endured "Excruciating" Pain During World Cup, Says Jofra Archer
Endured "Excruciating" Pain During World Cup, Says Jofra Archer
England Bowl Out Ireland For 38 To Win One-Off Test By 143 Runs
England Bowl Out Ireland For 38 To Win One-Off Test By 143 Runs
Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Included In Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Included In Australia's Ashes Squad
Jack Leach, Jason Roy Fightback As England Take 181-Run Lead Against Ireland On Day 2
Jack Leach, Jason Roy Fightback As England Take 181-Run Lead Against Ireland On Day 2
Fans Remind Michael Vaughan Of His "92 All Out India" Tweet, After England
Fans Remind Michael Vaughan Of His "92 All Out India" Tweet, After England's Poor Show Against Ireland
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.