England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Ashes, Rest Of Season

England were dealt another injury blow after fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out of the ongoing Ashes 2019 series after having an operation on his left knee. Mark Wood had suffered a knee injury during his team's historic World Cup 2019 campaign last month. The right-arm pacer had played a key role in England's World Cup triumph , taking 18 wickets at an average of 25.72. England announced on Friday that Mark Wood had been struggling with a knee problem as well as a longstanding ankle injury.

"England fast bowler Mark Wood has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup," said a team statement.

"The Durham player will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final.

"As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season."

Mark Wood was not included in England's team for the first Test at Edgbaston currently in progress and was already set to miss the Ashes matches at Lord's and Headingley because of a left side strain he sustained during a World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Mark Wood's last Test appearance saw the 29-year-old bowl well during a consolation win over the West Indies earlier this year.

The news will be a big worry for the England camp with uncertainty still surrounding James Anderson's fitness.

Anderson sustained tightness on his right calf on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. The 37-year-old felt tightness at the end of his fourth over in the first innings. Anderson conceded just one run and delivered three maiden overs in the four overs he bowled.

