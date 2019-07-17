Ben Stokes Reveals He Wept Tears Of Joy At Lord's After England's World Cup Triumph

Ben Stokes, England's World Cup 2019 hero, admitted he broke down recalling the hard time he went through, after his side's World Cup 2019 triumph at Lord's. Stokes was involved in a brawl during a night out in Bristol, 2017, following which he was found guilty and was stripped of the Test vice-captaincy and missed the Ashes tour. Making his way back into the England side, Stokes, displayed impressive all-round performances for England in the World Cup 2019.

"I got emotional there, at the end, and that was probably a culmination of lots of things, happiness that we won it and subconsciously thinking and remembering back to what I went through," Stokes said.

Despite the team's euphoric celebrations following England's World Cup victory, Stokes insisted the team must start preparing for the Ashes Test series against old rivals Australia in August.

"We've achieved half of what we wanted to do, which is winning the World Cup," Stokes said.

"Everyone who is involved in the Test team as well as the one-day team has sort of had to get their heads around the fact that we have an Ashes series coming up and we still have a serious amount of work to do."

Stokes scored four half-centuries during the World Cup 2019, with the high score of an unbeaten 89 against arch-rivals Australia. He also delivered some economical performances with the ball in the tournament.

(With AFP inputs)