 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: England Captain Joe Root Returns To No. 3 Spot For Series Opener

Updated: 30 July 2019 18:48 IST

Joe Root set to replace Joe Denly at number three spot in the first Ashes Test match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Ashes 2019: England Captain Joe Root Returns To No. 3 Spot For Series Opener
Joe Root will bat at three, confirms Joe Denly ahead of the first Ashes 2019 Test. © AFP

England batsman Joe Denly confirmed on Tuesday, he will drop to number four for England's opening Ashes Test against Australia, with captain Joe Root replacing him at number three in the order. Root has previously made clear he prefers batting at four but the Yorkshireman is understood to have approached England coach Trevor Bayliss after last week's Test win over Ireland about returning to his old position of first-wicket down when the five-match Test series starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Although England beat Ireland by skittling out the visitors for 38 in their second innings at Lord's, they were bowled out for 85 in their first innings.

Bayliss has long wanted Root, now England's best batsman, to bat at number three following a succession of top-order collapses that have seen the skipper walking out to bat at four when two cheap wickets have fallen.

Denly, speaking at Edgbaston on Tuesday, said: "Joe Root will bat at three and I'll be batting at four."

"He rang me the other day and told me he wanted to bat three and for me to go in at four. I think Rooty just wanted to get involved in the game, get up there and get out in the middle," Denly added.

"I'm very excited. I wasn't too fussed where I'd be batting, it's just great to be in the eleven. I've batted at four before for Kent and throughout my career, so it really wasn't a big issue," Denly concluded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Joe Denly England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Joe Root will replace Joe Denly at the number three spot in Ashes 2019
  • Root will look to provide stability to the English top order
  • The first Ashes Test will be played in Birmingham, starting August 1
Related Articles
England Name Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Reappoint Ben Stokes As Vice-Captain
England Name Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Reappoint Ben Stokes As Vice-Captain
Ireland 207 All Out In England Test, Lead By 122 Runs On Day 1
Ireland 207 All Out In England Test, Lead By 122 Runs On Day 1
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test
Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test
Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided
Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.