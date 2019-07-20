Australian Players Face Each Other With Place In Ashes 2019 Squad Up For Grabs

Australia are set to play England in the upcoming five-match Ashes Test series, beginning August 1. Prior to the squad announcement, Australian players will feature in a four-day intra-squad match in Southampton next week. Tim Paine and Pat Cummins will lead the 12-man sides which are being coached by Graeme Hick and Brad Haddin. The players were picked on Friday as Hick opted for Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine as his first pick, Haddin went for Pat Cummins. With a place in the Ashes squad on the line, Pat Cummins feels that the match will get the adrenaline going for each and every player.

"It'll definitely get the adrenaline up like in a Test match," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Graeme Hick has the likes of Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Peter Handscomb in his 12. On the other hand, Brad Haddin's team is packed with impact players like David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Speaking on how the teams are divided, the 26-year-old fast bowler said that their egos will be on the line in the pre-Ashes trial match.

"It doesn't happen too often - you'll see our egos be put to the test, we'll be going at each other I think. Usually after a few weeks on tour a few blokes will cop it from other blokes, airing their grievances over the tour," Pat Cummins added.

Graeme Hick XII: Joe Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c, wk), Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon

Brad Haddin XII: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Travis Head (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Will Pucovski, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland.