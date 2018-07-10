 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup Semi Final, France vs Belgium Live Score: France, Belgium Battle It Out For A Place In Final

Updated: 10 July 2018 22:14 IST

World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Live Football Match Score: France and Belgium meet for the first time since 1986 World Cup.

Football World Cup Semi Final 2018: France beat Belgium the last time these two teams met in a World Cup. © AFP

Belgium, with an aim to book a berth in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018, face old rivals France in a mouth-watering semi-final clash at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. Belgium have scored 14 goals in five matches so far in the mega event and are in the last four for just the second time in their history, after claiming their biggest-ever World Cup scalp by beating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals. On the other hand, France booked their semi-final clash against Belgium after eliminating Uruguay with a 2-0 triumph. The two teams have met 73 times with Belgium winning 30 and France 24, while 19 matches resulted in draws. This will be the first World Cup meeting between France and Belgium since the 1986 World Cup. France had won the match 4-2. (LIVE SCORES: France vs Belgium)

France vs Belgium, 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi Final, Straight From Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

22:13 IST: France's past two World Cup semi-final appearances were good experiences for Les Bleus. On both occasions they went through to the final, beating Croatia in 1998 (2-1) and Portugal in 2006 (1-0).

22:10 IST: Belgium playing XI against France: 

22:05 IST: French fans look all decked up in anticipation of the key clash. A bit over an hour for kick-off! Team sheets to be out in a few minutes.  

21:50 IST: Griezmann to Lukaku, Mbappe to Hazard -- all clash under one roof tonight. Regardless the results, expect this to be a thriller of a contest! 

21:40 IST: Meanwhile, big news has arrived from the world of football, multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Serie A record champions Juventus.

21:05 IST: Belgium meanwhile, looked to have enjoyed their final training session ahead of the key clash. A place in the FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 FINAL at stake! 

21:01 IST: French fans look geared up for the marquee clash. It's one shot at the final, no second chances! 

21:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the first semi-final between France and Belgium.  

Belgium won 4-3 against France when they met in a friendly match in 2015. Belgium winger Nacer Chadli has said Spanish coach Roberto Martinez deserved credit for the team's success at the 2018 World Cup. Under Martinez, Belgium won Group G ahead of England and impressively rallied back from a 0-2 deficit against Japan to make it a 3-2 win before defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

