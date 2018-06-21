World Cup 2018, Nigeria vs Iceland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Nigeria take on Iceland on Friday, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors. Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles - who brought the youngest squad to Russia, with an average age of around 25 years of age - have now won just one of their past 13 games at World Cups. Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the 2014 World Cup, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a Luka Modric penalty. Their side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 four years ago. Iceland are buoyant after what their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson described as a "schoolbook example" of how to defend against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Messi complained that "Iceland didn't want to play" but the Nordic minnows, playing in their first-ever World Cup, were unimpressed by the criticism.
When is World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match will take place on Thursday, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match will be played at Volgograd Arena.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.