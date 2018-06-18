 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Mexico's Rafael Marquez Becomes Third Player To Feature In 5 World Cups

Updated: 18 June 2018 12:10 IST

Mexico captain Rafael Marquez has become only the third player to play at five World Cups after he came on as a substitute during Sunday's 1-0 win against defending champions Germany.

Mexico
Rafael Marquez first appeared for Mexico at the 2002 World Cup. © AFP

Mexico captain Rafael Marquez has become only the third player to play at five World Cups after he came on as a substitute during Sunday's 1-0 win against defending champions Germany. The 39-year-old was brought for the final 15 minutes to fortify Mexico's defence. Marquez, who hit the field in the 74th minute, equalled the records of Mexico compatriot Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaus. Italian player Gianluigi Buffon was in the Italy squad for five World Cups from 1998 through 2014, but didn't play in his first tournament.

Marquez first appeared for Mexico at the 2002 World Cup and has since gone on to feature in 2006, 2010, 2014 and now 2018 in Russia.

Marquez played for Barcelona between 2003 and 2010 and plans to retire after the World Cup. He played his last two club seasons with Mexican team Atlas, where he started his professional career in 1996.

Forward Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute goal proved to make the difference in a match played at a very high tempo as four-time champions Germany began their title defence on a disastrous note.

The game opened up at a breathtaking pace, with both Germany and Mexico playing an open game, going on an all-out attack. German striker Timo Werner had the first chance of the match but his drive from a tight angle from the right went wide of the left post.

Ranked 14 places below than the world No.1 Germany, Mexico took the European powerhouse head on, playing a quick counter-attacking game.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Germany Mexico 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Germany vs Mexico, Match 10
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Marquez has become only the third player to play at 5 World Cups
  • Marquez hit the field in the 74th minute
  • Marquez first appeared for Mexico at the 2002 World Cup
Related Articles
Mexico
Mexico's Rafael Marquez Becomes Third Player To Feature In 5 World Cups
World Cup 2018: German Media Sound Alarm After Shock World Cup Defeat
World Cup 2018: German Media Sound Alarm After Shock World Cup Defeat
Five Things We Learned In Germany
Five Things We Learned In Germany's Shock Defeat To Mexico In World Cup
World Cup 2018: Germany Played Very Badly In Mexico Loss, Says Coach Joachim Loew
World Cup 2018: Germany Played Very Badly In Mexico Loss, Says Coach Joachim Loew
World Cup 2018: Holders Germany Crash To Defeat Against Mexico
World Cup 2018: Holders Germany Crash To Defeat Against Mexico
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.