FIFA U-17 World Cup: Harsha Bhogle's Emotional Message For India Colts

Football minnows India stand on the cusp of history as the hosts are set to make their debut in a FIFA event against a formidable USA in a group match of the U-17 World Cup, which begins on Friday. As wishes pour in from all around the country, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and uploaded a video which can inspire the young Indian side to pull something special in a tournament where most experts have ruled the hosts out to even make it through to the group stages. Bhogle wrote on twitter, "Best wishes to our young men playing in the #FIFAU17WC and hope it is a great tournament." Bhogle at the same time uploaded a video where he is seen calling the young Indian brigade as 'path breakers'.

The 56-year-old said, "I'm very excited about this U-17 FIFA World Cup for two reasons. One it is magnificent for India to get a football tournament of this stature. I am hoping it will kick start a huge football revolution among young people. But I am so excited for our young fellows participating in a tournament of this stature and all I've been saying to them is look upon yourself as path breakers. You're going on a journey that others have not gone upon and look at it as one fantastic adventure that you're priviliged to be a part of. Pack yourself with self belief and know that you have something that no one else has - you have the country behind you. Look upon yourself as path breakers, see it as a magnificent adventure and hope you do well and hope you are part of the process that brings about a football culture."

India women's team captain Mithali Raj wasn't far behind as she wished the Indian team in her own style. She wrote on twitter."Talent wins games but teamwork and intelligence wins championships- my best wishes to team #India for the U-17 #FIFA World Cup."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman uploaded a video on twitter and said, "I wish you lots of success int he upcoming World Cup. This is the moment every sportsperson looks forward to. Represent the country in the World Cup and I know you've worked hard and if you play to your potential, you will get the desired result. Remember, football is a sport and enjoy yourself. Make sure this World Cup is memorable for you. All Indians will be cheering for you. Show a lot of self belief and best of luck!"

Earlier in the day, India opener Shikhar Dhawan did his bit in wishing the blue brigade ahead of their tournament opener. Dhawan wrote. "Wishing the @IndianFootball team all the best for the upcoming #FIFAU17WC. Will be cheering LOUD for the team. #BackTheBlue."

India are in Group A along side the United States, Colombia and Ghana. The home team will compete in a FIFA World cup for the first time across any age-group.