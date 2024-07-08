Opening batter Abhishek Sharma shone with a historic century in India's dominating 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday. The southpaw slammed 100 off 47 balls with the help of 7 fours and 8 sixes as India posted 234 for 2 after opting to bat first against the hosts. Playing only his second T20I game, Abhishek slammed his maiden international century in 46 balls, laying foundation of a mammoth total for India. Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 77 and Rinku Singh's quickfire 48 not out helped the visitors keep the momentum intact and post a massive total on the board.

In the following innings, Avesh Khan (3 for 15) and Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 11) ruled the roost as India bowled out Zimbabwe for 134, thus sealing a 100-run victory.

After the game, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza didn't hesitate in admitting that his side was completely outplayed by "world champions" India.

"The world champions will eventually play like world champions," said Raza after the game.

"I thought our fielding was bad, dropping four chances hurt us. I expected 200 on that wicket and it'd get better in the second innings. They got 20 extra. I thought it'd be a close game coming into the chase, but wasn't to be," he added.

Zimbabwe batters showed the intent to fight in the chase of 235, but losing wickets at regular intervals cost them big.

"Our top order not firing. Blessing has come leaps and bounds, he's very hungry. As long as he stays fit, he'll bowl well. We've talked about batting for a while. It's easier to fix when there is a pattern. We came out firing today, lot of the issues came down to inexpereince," said Raza.

Advertisement

The win helped India level the five-match series against Zimbabwe 1-1.