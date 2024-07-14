Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field against Shubman Gill's India in the fifth match of the five-game T20I series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Shubman Gill-led India bounced back in the five-match T20I series after losing the first game by 13 runs. The Men in Blue won the past three matches of the series. They are coming into this match after beating the hosts by 10 wickets. The Men in Blue are at their top form currently and will start the match as the favourites.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe failed to keep their momentum in the series after winning the opening game of the series.

The hosts will be looking forward to end the series on a high and win the final match of the series. Speaking at the toss, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said that the pitch at the Harare Sports Club got better.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. The wicket did get better. They will get better when we bat second. The motivation, confidence and skillset is there. Chatara has been rested," Raza said.

India skipper Shubman Gill said that Riyan Parag and Mukesh Kumar have made it into the Men in Blue first eleven.

"We were looking to bat first anyway. Our spinners have bowled well and the fast bowlers have been economical. The players have been hungry. It's not easy to play back-to-back matches. Couple of changes. Mukesh Kumar and Parag come in," Gill said.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.