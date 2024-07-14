IND vs ZIM Live: Here's what Raza said -

"We are gonna have a bowl first. The wicket will get better when we bat second. Not difficult at all, the motivation is there, the confidence is there and the skillset is there. We want to do well and finish the series on a high. Brandon Mavuta comes in. Chatara has been rested, he's played four games in a row and we have a Test match coming up," said Sikandar Raza.