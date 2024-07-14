Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates, 5th T20I: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma eye recovery for one-down India against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I in Harare. Sikandar Raza scripted a perfect revenge story as he cleaned up Yashasvi Jaiswal after getting hit for two sixes by the southpaw. After the dismissal, Raza gave a fiery send-off to the Indian opener. Earlier, the Zimbabwe captain won the toss and opted to bowl. India made two changes. Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag were brought in. For Zimbabwe, Brandon Mavuta replaced Tendai Chatara. India have already gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, after a 10-wicket victory in the 4th T20I. (Live Scorecard)
5th T20I, India in Zimbabwe, 5 T20I Series, 2024, Jul 14, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
IND
17/1 (2.0)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.50
Batsman
Shubman Gill
1* (3)
Abhishek Sharma
3 (5)
Bowler
Sikandar Raza
15/1 (1)
Richard Ngarava
2/0 (1)
- 16:36 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: 6,6, OUT!It was not a good start for Sikandar Raza as he was slammed for a first-ball six by Yashasvi Jaiswal. To make things worse, it tunned out to be a no-ball and Jaiswal gave a similar treatment to the following free-hit delivery as well. Raza then bowled two dot balls before cleaning up Jaiswal's leg stump with a quicker and fuller delivery.IND 13/1 (0.4)
- 16:16 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Here are the playing XIs -India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh KumarZimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
- 16:15 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Two changes for India"We were looking to bat first anyway. Our spinners have bowled well and the fast bowlers have been economical. The players have been hungry. It's not easy to play back-to-back matches. Couple of changes. Mukesh Kumar and Parag come in," said India captain Shubman Gill.
- 16:15 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Here's what Raza said -"We are gonna have a bowl first. The wicket will get better when we bat second. Not difficult at all, the motivation is there, the confidence is there and the skillset is there. We want to do well and finish the series on a high. Brandon Mavuta comes in. Chatara has been rested, he's played four games in a row and we have a Test match coming up," said Sikandar Raza.
- 16:06 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Zimbabwe opt to bowl firstZimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has finally won the toss in the series. He lost the toss in all four previous T20Is of the series and therefore came up with a strange antics in the final game. Raza jumped above while flipping the coin and it landed in his favour. Zimbabwe have opted to bowl first.
- 15:50 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Here is what Gill said -"Chasing was one thing we talked about. We could not do it in the first game, so it was good to get it done. The job is not done though. This is a great team, great bunch of players. Hopefully, we will be able to take the team forward," said India captain Shubman Gill after the team registered a series-clinching 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in fourth T20I.
- 15:35 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Squads -India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv JurelZimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Antum Naqvi
- 15:23 (IST)IND vs ZIM 5th T20I Live Updates: HelloHello and welcome to the fifth and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe, straight from the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
