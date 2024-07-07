India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: The Indian cricket team suffered a big upset at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Saturday, with the hosts securing a 13-run victory, sending the cricketing fraternity in shock. As the Shubman Gill-led side, in the absence of top stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, etc., enters the second T20I, the onus would be on young guns to step up an deliver. The likes of Riku Singh, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc. have plenty of Indian Premier League experience under their belt. It's time for them to put that into use. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in Harare: