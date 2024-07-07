Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Men Look To Bounce Back After Shock Defeat In Opener
2nd T20 IND vs ZIM Live Score: Pressure on Shubman Gill-led Indian side to come out of the shadows and deliver.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Match LIVE Scorecard: Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza© AFP
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: The Indian cricket team suffered a big upset at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Saturday, with the hosts securing a 13-run victory, sending the cricketing fraternity in shock. As the Shubman Gill-led side, in the absence of top stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, etc., enters the second T20I, the onus would be on young guns to step up an deliver. The likes of Riku Singh, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc. have plenty of Indian Premier League experience under their belt. It's time for them to put that into use. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in Harare:
- 15:17 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Raza eyes record-equalling milestone!Sikandar Raza is 2 catches away from equalling the record for most catches for Zimbabwe in T20Is. He has plucked 38 so far, with Ryan Burl topping the charts with 40 catches.
- 15:08 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe. The hosts picked up a shocking win in the series opener yesterday, giving India problems of plenty. Can Shubman Gill and his young boys turn it around? Stay tuned to find out. Toss in less than 60 minutes from now
