The Indian cricket team scripted history by becoming the first T20I side to register 150 wins in the shortest format of the sport following the 23-run triumph over Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Skipper Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant half-century while Washington Sundar excelled with the ball as India beat Zimbabwe in the third T20I encounter to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. It was the 150th T20I win for India - the most by any team in the format. Pakistan are second in the list with 142 victories while New Zealand are third with 111 followed by Australia (105) and South Africa (104).

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill hailed their "remarkable" team effort on a two-paced wicket as they defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in third T20I to take a 2-1 lead the five-match series.

The elegant Indian opener returned to form with a 49-ball 66 to power them to 182 for four before the bowlers restricted the hosts to 159 for six.

This was India's second successive win as they bounced back from the first match reversal to snatch the lead. "It was a crucial match for us and the way we started with batting and bowling, it was remarkable," Gill said during the post-match presentation.

India made a resounding comeback in the second T20I where they posted a mammoth 234 for 2.

Asked if he was a little disappointed that the team couldn't reach 200 in the third T20, Gill said: "...the wicket was a bit double paced, the odd ball was gripping and it was not easy to hit the length ball.

"We just wanted to keep hitting the length with the ball as well. We know if there is something in the wicket, it will be there for the bowlers. Everyone has contributed, right from openers, to bowlers." Washington Sundar, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, was happy with his execution of plan as he returned with a figures of three for 15 in four overs.

"Feels amazing, honestly. Every time I play for the country, it seems amazing. It was a better wicket. There was something more for the bowlers in the first two games.

"The way Zimbabwe batters played, did put pressure on us. They (Myers and Madande) did put a lot of pressure on us. We wanted to execute everything in our plans. We want to finish the series on Saturday." Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza rued the fielding lapses.

"I think it's the fielding again, we are proud of our fielding but the wheels came off today, we gave away 20 extra runs and we lost by 23 runs," he said.

(With PTI inputs)