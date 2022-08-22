Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ZIM ODI Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Team India would aim for a series sweep over Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Team India would aim for a series sweep when they take the field against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. In the first two ODIs, Team India bowled first and bundled out the hosts for below par totals of 189 and 161. In the second ODI, KL Rahul disappointed as he departed after scoring just one run, and now he would hope to register a big score ahead of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. It would be interesting to see whether Team India decides to bat first if they end up winning the toss and it also needs to be seen whether Deepak Chahar comes back into the playing XI after missing the second ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
- 11:46 (IST)3rd ODI Live: Will India look to test bench strength?Having already gained an unassailable lead in the series, it needs to be seen whether Team India looks to give the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Avesh Khan a go in the final ODI.
- 11:42 (IST)3rd ODI Live: Will India look to bat first?In the first two ODIs, Team India won the toss and opted to bowl. It would be interesting to see whether they do the same in the third and final ODI as well if they end up winning the toss.
- 11:36 (IST)3rd ODI Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of 3rd ODI between India and Zimbabwe. Toss at 12:15 PM IST with match slated to start at 12:45 PM.Stay tuned...
