New Delhi, Oct 21 Olympic bronze medal-winning former wrestler Sakshi Malik has said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year hit the image of their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as it made their movement seem "selfish". Sakshi, who was one of the three prominent faces of the prolonged protest, made this statement in her recently-released book 'Witness'. The 32-year-old from Haryana also said she was molested in her childhood by a tuition teacher but she kept quiet.

"I could not tell my family about it because I thought it was my fault. My tuition teacher from my school days used to harass me. He would call me over to his place for classes at odd times and sometimes tried to touch me. I was scared to go for my tuition classes but I could never tell my mom."

Talking about her struggles at the start of her career, Sakshi said she hated confrontations and would think of running away from her bouts at the beginning of her career.

"It's a fear that I've carried to the end of my career. I've never enjoyed the actual act of confrontation.

"... I was an exceptionally slow starter in wrestling. I won my first bout only after nearly two years of my first stepping on a wrestling mat. It wasn't that I didn't have any physical skills.

"I was always one of the fastest and strongest girls at my coaching centre for my age. But I never developed the fearlessness you needed for a fight. I would always get very nervous before my bouts."

But she was a picture of defiance during the protest against Sharan Singh and said the political class disappointed her.

She also alleged that former wrestler Babita Phogat, who is now a BJP politician, had selfish motives even though she portrayed herself as a well-wisher for the protesting trio.

"In hindsight, while I know that ending Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's reign was the primary goal for Vinesh and Bajrang, I made the mistake of thinking that that was Babita's sole intention too....She didn't just want to just get rid of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – she wanted to replace him." Babita could not be reached immediately for a comment on this assertion.

In the book, Sakshi also claimed that her parents took away most of her award money. She also alleged that her family was against her match with fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian but she took a stand for their relationship.

