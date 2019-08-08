 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

Bajrang Punia To Marry With Sangeeta Phogat

Updated: 08 August 2019 16:51 IST

Both Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat have communicated to their families regarding their decision to marry.

Bajrang Punia To Marry With Sangeeta Phogat
Bajrang Punia's wedding ceremony is likely to take place after the 2020 Olympics. © Twitter

World number one wrestler Bajrang Punia will soon tie the knot with grappler Sangeeta Phogat, youngest of the Phogat sisters, family sources said on Thursday.The wedding ceremony is likely to take place after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Bajrang, the 65-kg category wrestler, and Sangeeta -- who is a former national medalist in the 59-kg weight category, -- have communicated to their families regarding their decision to marry, a member of the Phogat family told IANS. Sangeeta's father Mahavir Singh told the media that it was the wish of the children and "we respect their feelings".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sangeeta is a former national medalist in the 59-kg weight category
  • Bajrang, the 65-kg category wrestler, is world number one in wrestling
  • "We respect their feelings", said Sangeeta's father Mahavir Singh
Related Articles
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Wins Third Successive Gold In 53kg In Poland Open
Vinesh Phogat Wins Third Successive Gold In 53kg In Poland Open
Easy Day For Bajrang Punia; Ravi Dahiya Excels In Worlds
Easy Day For Bajrang Punia; Ravi Dahiya Excels In Worlds' Trials
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Second Gold On The Bounce
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Second Gold On The Bounce
No Athlete Has Benefitted From Haryana Sports Policy, Says Vinesh Phogat
No Athlete Has Benefitted From Haryana Sports Policy, Says Vinesh Phogat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.