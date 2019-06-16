 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Points Table: Holders Australia Lead The Chart, India Fourth

Updated: 16 June 2019 16:50 IST

India are currently fourth in the World Cup 2019 points table with five points from three matches.

Holders Australia currently lead the World Cup 2019 points table © AFP

Holders Australia currently lead the World Cup 2019 points table with eight points from their five outings. Australia started their World Cup 2019 campaign with consecutive victories over Afghanistan and the West Indies before suffering their first loss to India. The Aaron Finch-led side then clinched comprehensive victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka to take top spot in the World Cup 2019 points table. The 2015 runners-up New Zealand are second in the World Cup 2019 points table with seven points with a match in hand. England and India are placed third and fourth spots respectively on the World Cup 2019 points table.

India will next face arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 on Sunday followed by Afghanistan on June 22. The Virat Kohli-led side are still to be beaten in the World Cup 2019, clinching victories in their initial matches, while their third match against New Zealand was rained off.

Sri Lanka, the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh are placed behind India in the World Cup 2019 points table while Pakistan and Afghanistan are bottom placed.

India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
