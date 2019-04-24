West Indies have announced their 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup , which will be played from May 30 onwards in England and Wales. With this, all the ten teams participating in the sport's showpiece tournament have released their provisional squads . The squads for the World Cup can be changed till May 23 without having to take special permission from ICC. Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, who have setting the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season alight, have been named among the fifteen players to represent the Windies.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Devendra Bishoo are among the big names who have not been named in the 15-man squad.

Andre Russell has played only one ODI since 2015, against Bangladesh in July 2018. His form in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has almost been redefining the art of limited-overs batting, was too hard to ignore.

Chris Gayle, who has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup, has enjoyed a great run of form in ODIs this year. Brought back into the team for the five-match ODI series against England this year, Gayle had scores of 135, 50, 162 and 77 in the four innings he played. For Kings XI Punjab in the IPL as well, Gayle has been firing on all cylinders.