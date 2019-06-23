Virat Kohli rated India's win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2019 to "be right up there" after the tournament favourites were given a massive fright by the minnows in a World Cup league stage match on Saturday. The Indian skipper credited the bowlers for the win saying the "bowling performance was outstanding". This win becomes even more important as continued India's unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup. The Indian batsmen failed to put up a big total after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat but the likes of Mohammed Shami , Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rose to the occasion and delivered for the team.

"This is right up there (as a win),"Kohli said about the win.

"The communication was to finish him (Bumrah) off at 49th over so that Shami has enough runs to defend in the last over and yeah the plan worked really well today. Keeping Chahal back also worked. All in all, the bowling performance was outstanding," Kohli said about the bowling performance.

Reflecting on how important the win was for the team's morale, Kohli said, "This game was way more important to be honest as I said it didn't go as plan. But when things don't go your way, you need to show some character and bounce back and fight till the last ball and that shows the character of the team. We take a lot of heart from this win and take the confidence going forward."

Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.

Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.

Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.

Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four.

With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.

Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.